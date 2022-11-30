Glenwood tops Rifle, Coal Ridge boys win to open 2022-23 high school basketball season

Rifle's Sterling Cook rises for a layup against Glenwood Springs defender Andy Heisel at home Tuesday.

Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

The Glenwood Springs High School boys and girls basketball teams both got their seasons started on the right foot Tuesday night with victories at cross-county rival Rifle High.

The Glenwood boys won 63-40, despite giving up 18 points from the free throw line to the host Bears, Demons coach Fred Heisel said. On the defensive side, though, Glenwood held Rifle scoreless in the first quarter, and built a 33-15 advantage at halftime.

Junior Sim Wenger led the Demons in scoring with 21 points, followed by senior Edwin Olave with 10 and sophomore Alan Hernandez with nine.

Rifle was paced by junior Logan Gross with 22 points.

Glenwood Springs and Rifle are both in action on the road Thursday, the Demons at D’Evelyn at 7 p.m. and Rifle at Grand Junction at 3:30 p.m.

The Lady Demons dominated the host Lady Bears in the girls game Tuesday, winning 65-24 and holding the Bears to single digits scoring in each of the four quarters.

Glenwood’s girls host Chatfield for a non-league game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

In other opening week basketball action Tuesday, the Coal Ridge boys topped the visiting Vail Mountain Gore Rangers, 44-33.

The Titans held a 24-19 advantage at the half and limited Vail Mountain to just four points in the third quarter.

Coal Ridge senior James Webber had 17 points, including two from beyond the three-point arc, and junior Logan Simpson also had a pair of treys, accounting for his six points on the night.

Sophomore Ben Simons pulled down nine rebounds, including six on the defensive end.

Next up for the Titans will be a pair of tournament games Dec. 7-8 against Basalt and Montrose, followed by a Dec. 10 visit to Glenwood Springs to play the Demons.

This weekend marks the annual Roaring Fork High School Brenda Patch Tournament in Carbondale. The Rams boys square off against Plateau Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday and West Grand at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Rams girls play Rifle at 5 p.m. Friday and Steamboat Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday.

New classifications for area teams

The winter basketball season ushers in new classifications for area high school teams.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has established a new 6A classification for Colorado’s largest schools (enrollment of 1,453 students and up), all but one (Fruita Monument) from the Front Range.

The resulting re-classification split up some of the traditional 3A and 4A Western Slope League teams that have produced some epic matchups in recent years.

Glenwood Springs now plays at the 5A level (939-1,452 students) along with WSL foes Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Palisade. The Demons will be grouped in the 4A/5A league during the regular season along with Rifle, Coal Ridge and Basalt, which all now play at the 4A level (412-938 students) when it comes to the postseason. Also now included in that classification will be Summit and Steamboat Springs, which were in the same classification with Glenwood Springs for the past several seasons.

Meanwhile, Roaring Fork and Grand Valley tee off the season in the realigned 3A (191-411 students) Western Slope League along with Cedaredge, Gunnison, Meeker, North Fork and Olathe.

Aspen’s boys and girls will play in separate classifications this season, with the boys competing in the 4A WSL and the girls petitioning down to the 3A level after the Lady Skiers’ varsity program was suspended for the past two seasons in a rebuilding effort.