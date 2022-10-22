Glenwood Toys and Gifts is happy to say they will stay at their location for good

Glenwood Toys and Gifts moved to it's new location at 8th Street and Grand Avenue earlier this year.

Glenwood Toys and Gifts survived the struggle of the last couple years just to bring joy to the faces of many.

Young or old, tourist or a local, the Glenwood toy store caters to all with the sole drive of bringing joy to the community.

“It’s amazing to see how happy people are when they come in,” said Gabby Damaso, an employee who works for the store. “It’s magical to see.”

Walking through the front door of the new location on Grand Ave. and Eighth Street, instantly brings excitement for many. A bright room with colorful kites hanging from the vaulted ceiling, tall windows that keep the room bright and toys lining every shelf high and low.

It’s intentionally not too packed, so parents can fit their strollers in, but also not lacking in selection during a time of supply chain shortages.

Adults and children alike race in with a big breath of excitement, grabbing unique or nostalgic toys to show their family and friends.

The owners are Noel and Joanna Bismark-Pettit, who also run the Dancing Bear Trading Post.

Glenwood Toys and Gifts also offers a selection of retro and vintage toys.

Noel said they had quite a rough go over the past two years between covid, the bridge being constructed and multiple fires. They had to move twice since covid began, and now they are happy to say they are there to stay.

The toys in the store are specifically selected to be unique, hard to find, local and a lot of wood.

Many toys are toys that parents and grandparents would remember from their childhood like heavy Tonka trucks made with metal, or rubber band guns. They even have original jack-in-the-boxes and prank gum strips that zap unknowing gum grabbers.

“So we try so hard not to carry that product,” Noel said. “So a lot of our products are all educational made in the USA, it’s wooden.”

There are even fun and unique Colorado stickers made by children for children.

Many of the toys are great for parents to reminisce on and children to use in place of screen time.

There are mini toys that are great for car rides or hotel rooms and large toys, like fancy Lego sets and family board games.

“I’m always drawn to the board games, they’ve got good taste here,” said Rachel Riley, a mother from Longmont.

Riley said she stops at the toy store everytime they come to Glenwood Springs. Her mother was there deciding whether to make a second purchase to get the tornado in a bottle for her grandson.

Riley said, “MeeMaw” loves to come to the store to get some of the smaller, fun toys for her grandchildren.

They aren’t the only ones who have followed the store with the moves. Noel said that he has a regular that calls the store her “happy place” and has happily moved with the owners to each new location. She makes sure to shop for toys for herself and her loved ones.

Noel said he plans to relaunch an old product called Lazy One pajamas in the gift store front of the toy store. The pajama company is a favorite for locals, he said, and he is happy to bring it back. The rest of the giftshop is locally sourced in-state too.