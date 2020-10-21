Glenwood Turkey Trot canceled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns
Glenwood Springs’ traditional Thanksgiving Day foot race, the Turkey Trot 5K, will take a hiatus this fall due to ongoing concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, especially involving large gatherings.
“With an expectation of over 500 people at the golf course, the COVID restrictions in place and the current upswing in cases, we feel this is the safest and, really, the only course of action,” race director Steve Vanderhoof said in a Wednesday statement.
“We will continue our tradition next year, and have already secured the golf course for 2021,” he said.
The Turkey Trot will continue to support the Glenwood Springs High School boys and girls swim and cross country teams, and the Sopris Barracudas club swim team through the acceptance of donations in lieu of the race fee this year, Vanderhoof said.
