Glenwood Vaudeville continues fall entertainment with a full production of ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

For the third year in a row, John Goss, owner and artistic director of the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, has taken on the daunting task of a full-production musical.

This year's fall musical, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," is three-weeks into a six-week run at the theater.

"It's a fun story, a ridiculous farce, constantly breaking the fourth wall. It has some of the best one-liners in musical theater in my opinion," Goss said

With 14 members in the cast, Goss said it is the biggest cast the small theatre can handle.

“It’s a fun story, a ridiculous farce, constantly breaking the fourth wall. It has some of the best one-liners in musical theater in my opinion.”



— John Goss, owner and artistic director Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Recommended Stories For You

It's a bigger production then Goss typically puts on at the theater; with full sets, a fully scripted show and the six-person orchestra, it is quite the undertaking.

"We've always done modern revue shows, that are visual with audience participation," he said, "It's all about finding anything we can do to entertain people."

Goss said it all began in 2016 when he and then musical director Jonathan Gorst collaborated on the Vaudeville's first big production, the full-scripted show "Sweeney Todd."

Last season Goss put on "Little Shop of Horrors" for the fall musical.

Goss rented plants all the way from Las Vegas, built a giant set that transformed from skid row into the elaborate inside of the flower shop.

"I love it when people come around the corner who have been here many times and they see the set and it's all lit up and everyone has microphones," Goss said.

Now halfway through this year's run, Goss is busy trying to keep the house packed for the final three weekends and writing and preparing for the annual Holiday Show, which will start Nov. 23.

Goss is continually updating the venue. The theater recently purchased a new soundboard, which he said is making a huge difference for this year's show.

For more information go to the Vaudeville's website, gvrshow.com, or call 970-945-9699.

kmills@postindependent.com