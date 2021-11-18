Glenwood Vaudeville debuts seasonal holiday show Friday

New vaudevillians Nattia Trout and Brandon Sutorius rehearse the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s holiday show Nov. 18.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

If You Go … What: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s Holiday Show Opening Night When: 7 p.m. today Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs Cost: $16-25 More information: GVRShow.com

John Goss had no shortage of source material to draw from in creating the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s 12th annual holiday show.

COVID-19, mudslides and more gave the dinner theater plenty to work with in advance of Friday’s opening show. Infusing new bits and classic ones, the show’s managing director is looking to bring the Vaudeville’s “quality stupid” back for another year.

“We’ve got some new stuff in there that I’m very excited about,” Goss said. “Our shows are a wide variety of anything from just a beautiful, serious number that’s a unique kind of arrangement to make you go, ‘Wow, that was pretty cool,’ to something just as wacky and goofy and stupid and nutty as you could possibly come up with in a quality way. That’s what I tell people all the time — we’re quality stupid.”

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Founder John Goss directs a dress rehearsal for the holiday show Nov. 18.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Downtown Glenwood Springs’ old Masonic lodge is now a decade-plus into its new life, housing the burlesque-comedy antics of Goss’ vision, from parody songs about the town’s roundabout to visual tricks imposing grown adult heads on dancing baby bodies to holiday-themed bits like rap battles between Santa and Mrs. Claus against Mary Poppins and birds.

The holiday show continues its core cast of Goss, Tom Erickson, Gerald DeLisser and Vid Weatherwax on the piano. It added a trio of new vaudevillians — recent Colorado Mesa University graduates Brandon Sutorius and Brooklyn Buhre and Nattia Trout, who moved to Battlement Mesa a year and a half ago.

“I didn’t know anything about the vaudeville, to be honest,” Trout said. “Someone sent me an audition notice; I came and I got it. … I had no idea. It’s so much fun.”

The variety show lost a significant portion of its 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 spikes. Goss even established a GoFundMe page due to on-and-off again cancellations.

For financial and artistic reasons, he’s hoping the variety show turned local holiday staple can sustain a full season this year.

“I’m blown away when we get multiple generations that have been coming in for 10 years and make it their regular tradition to see every single holiday show,” Goss said. “They always get a big table of 12 for their families and literally four generations and kids that you’ve seen grow up. It’s unbelievable.”

As COVID-19 rates begin peaking again as the shows open, Goss is hopeful that certain aspects of the show can help it proceed, like group tables instead of shoulder-to-shoulder theater seating. He said that to the best of his knowledge, the cast is fully vaccinated.

But the nature of the show, namely the audience interaction, isn’t conducive to the pandemic era. The show is making adjustments and monitoring guidance and numbers.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen and how careful we’re going to have to be, but we’re being very careful,” Goss said.

The revue’s website requests that all guests wear masks regardless of vaccination status and ask that any people who have shown symptoms two weeks prior to a show not attend.

The holiday show will play every Friday through Sunday through Jan. 8, adding shows every Thursday starting Dec. 2. Extra shows are added between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Sunday matinees start at 5 p.m., and all others begin at 6 p.m.

Ticket reservations and more information are available on the revue’s website, GVRShow.com .