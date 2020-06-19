Glenwood Vaudeville reopening July 3

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue



The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is reopening July 3 with a summer show featuring “hilarious COVID themes.”

In an announcement sent via email Friday, the Vaudeville Revue said the venue plans for social distancing and other safety measures undertaken by both patrons and staff. Guests will be required to wear face coverings unless they are eating or drinking.

“Let’s face it, we have lots of great material to play with and our Vaudeville cast will knock this show out of the park with COVID related parodies, bits and original numbers,” the announcement reads.

People will be able to watch shows either in person or via a livesteam. Doors open at 6 p.m. followed by performances at 7 p.m., according to the announcement.

Because current health orders capped capacity at 25% of normal, the Vaudeville will host a July 9 “Live and Virtual Fundraiser.”

“This show will be our all New Live Summer Show but it will also be live-streamed out to the world for everyone to see free of charge,” the announcement states. “During the performance, we will be connecting with those who join us online and giving shout-outs to those who donate online. We also have several amazing guest artists who will be joining us remotely or via previously recorded performances.”

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by phone at 970-945-9699 or online at http://www.gvrshow.com.