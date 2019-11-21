John Goss gets in character at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue.

John Goss grew up listening to Kevin Kline, laughing at Dick Van Dyke and admiring the moves of Fred Astaire.

“The way he danced,” Goss said. “There will never be another Fred Astaire.”

Since opening the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue over a decade ago, Goss and his fellow vaudevillians have entertained residents and tourists with songs, comedy skits and upbeat dance numbers at the dinner theater show.

“We use everything – rhythms, music, wacky stuff, audience participation, lights, colors,” Goss said. “It’s that creativity that I think I am most proud of. And, that came from a lot of those early vaudeville performers and dancers.”

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s Holiday Show opens Friday with plenty of fresh material but also popular numbers from years past.

“When it’s the winter season we get a lot more locals,” Goss said.

Subsequently, the Holiday Show digs in on comical Glenwood amenities that tourists encounter also.

Enter roundabouts.

“Whether it’s a semi getting caught up in the middle of it; whether it’s people trying to walk across to get to the pool,” Goss said of the endless roundabout scenarios. “It is by far the biggest hit we’ve had in a year.”

While the Holiday Show incorporates past hits like the roundabout, it also features cartoon character rap battles, a number on emotional support animals and parodies of classic holiday tunes.

According to Goss, the family-friendly show features 19 different numbers but does steer away from one topic.

“We really try to stay clear of politics,” Goss said.

Additionally, while the vast majority of the Holiday Show provokes laughter, it has its slower moments, too.

“Every show we have one nice number,” Goss said. “It’ll put shivers down your back.”

After slowing things down briefly, it does not take long before the vaudevillians have the audience howling again.

And, in true vaudeville fashion, the Holiday Show does not follow a linear storyline but instead incorporates a melting pot of comical numbers.

“It’s not like a melodrama. It’s not a play. It’s not a Broadway musical,” Goss said of the show, which does not rely on much improvisational humor either. “The term vaudeville means a variety show of many different acts.”

The Holiday Show runs from Friday to Jan. 4.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows and at 5 p.m. for Sunday performances.

Due to popular demand, shows have already been added for Christmas Eve and News Year’s Eve.

Additionally, the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, located at 915 Grand Ave., offers cuisines from local restaurants in addition to a full bar.

For a complete list of performances visit gvrshow.com.

“The main show itself is less than two hours,” Goss said. “We have a preshow ahead of time, where we do [food and drink] service then. So, you can look at it as a three-hour night.”

