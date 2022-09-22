Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade

Glenwood Springs Demon Tess Goscha leaps to spike the ball over the net during Thursday night's game against the Palisade Bulldogs.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium.

But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation of head coach Kyle Eckes following a 9-1 start to the season and a shutout loss to league-leading Eagle Valley on Tuesday.

“They pulled through and played with their heart, and I’m super proud of these girls,” assistant coach McKenna Miller said after the homecoming game.

As they’ve done numerous times this season, the Demons squad overcame early adversity and hung tough to force a fifth and deciding set. In the end, though, it was the visiting Bulldogs who came out on top behind the power hitting of 5-foot-11 junior Ember Hopkins, 5-11 sophomore Addie Ritterbush and 6-foot sophomore Grace McAnany.

Glenwood Springs Demon Mattea Enewold leaps to tip the ball over the net during Thursday night’s game against the Palisade Bulldogs.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

After dropping the first set 25-14, Glenwood Springs battled back to win the second set 25-23. At 19-18, senior Mattea Enwold dropped one inside the back line to maintain the Demons’ edge. Junior Rilyn Goluba recorded a kill to make it 23-21, and a key block propelled Glenwood to the set win.

Again, it was Palisade grabbing the early lead in the third set, holding on for the 25-18 win, as Glenwood couldn’t quite mount a rally. The home team came out super-charged in the fourth set, though, opening a 13-6 lead behind the consistent serving of Goluba and junior Zoey Hyatt Worley. The Demons would go on to win, 25-14, forcing the deciding fifth set.

Glenwood Springs Demon Rilyn Goluba celebrates after scoring a point against the Palisade Bulldogs on Thursday night.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood looked to have the upper hand early on, grabbing a 6-2 lead, before the Bulldogs came storming back to make it close. A back-and-forth battle ensued, but down 13-12 the Demons couldn’t quite rally past the visitors. Another solid kill by McAnany put away the win for the Bulldogs, 15-12.

“They’re a strong-willed group of girls, and they hang in until the end and fight for every point,” Miller said. “I’m very proud of them.”

Glenwood Springs High School Athletic Director Craig Denney declined to comment on Eckes’ departure but said it was the coaches’ decision.

Glenwood Springs Demon Siri Henderson leaps to spike the ball over the net during Thursday night’s game against the Palisade Bulldogs.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood stands at 9-3 overall following the Thursday loss and another loss, 3-0, to Eagle Valley on the road Tuesday. The Demons are 1-3 in league. Next up is Battle Mountain on the road next Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, it was Aspen 3-0 over Rifle and Grand Valley 3-2 over Caprock Academy.

Demons soccer knocks off Eagle Valley

In the first of two homecoming week home games for the Glenwood Springs boys soccer team, the Demons downed league-leading Eagle Valley in overtime on Tuesday, 1-0. The winner came from sophomore Gael Mondragon.

Roaring Fork 4, Vail Mountain 2

Roaring Fork junior Foster Hayes scored two goals, and one each came from juniors Jose Canas and Jacob Barlow, as the defending 3A state champion Rams got back on the winning track at home Tuesday, beating Vail Mountain, 4-2. Senior Diego Loya had nine saves in goal.

The Rams improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the 3A/2A Western Slope League. Roaring Fork is set to play Glenwood Springs (2-4-1) in Glenwood at 11 a.m. Saturday.

GIRLS SOFTBALL: Eagle Valley 17, Rifle 16

A close battle between two top 4A league softball teams went seven innings Tuesday in Gypsum, before the Eagle Valley Devils won in walk-off fashion, 17-16 over the Rifle Bears.

The Bears had the upper hand early, building a 10-3 lead before the host team erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the third. Rifle added runs in the fourth and sixth innings, and Eagle Valley had three in the sixth to take the lead, 15-12.

The Bears took the lead again with four runs in the top of the seventh, but the Devils closed the deal with two runs on the back end.

Rifle junior Brooklyn Millius was 2-for-5 on the night with three RBIs. The Bears had two RBIs each from Brynn Axelson, Blayke Hostettler, Brooklyn Dennis and Zoe Hisel.

Rifle (8-3) travels to play Delta (11-5) on Friday and is at home against Basalt (6-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday.