Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series kicks off June 11 in Centennial Park

Celebrating its 14th season, Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series will welcome vendors and artists into Centennial Park every Tuesday for the next 15 weeks.

“It was just a group of women who decided that we should have a farmers market in downtown Glenwood to bring the community together,” Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series board member Cindy Svatos said of the summer tradition, which began in 2005. “It’s something the community appreciates, and we love doing it for them.”

Beginning June 11 and running through Sept. 17, residents and tourists alike can enjoy vendors and live music between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Centennial Park located at the corner of Grand Avenue and Ninth Street.

Local farmers sell produce, food vendors offer everything from tamales to ice cream, and artisans showcase an assortment of handmade jewelry and pottery as area musicians provide the tunes week in and week out.

However, despite being kept intentionally small, Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series would not exist without the help of numerous helping hands in the community, Svatos explained.

“This year — just three weeks ago — we found out that we were going to have to pay for our own street barricades, and it was an outrageous amount of money for us,” Svatos said of the costly expenditure, which organizers were unsure how they would fund.

“Mark Gould graciously offered to pay for all of the barricades, so that was huge,” Svatos said.

Additionally, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep assists with setting up and cleaning up Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series every Tuesday over the course of the summer season.

“We put out a call for help, and Feed My Sheep said we can send you guys,” Svatos said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

In a day and age where more people carry less cash, Glenwood’s Downtown Market also accepts credit, debit and EBT cards, too.

“We accept EBTs, which are food stamps, and several years ago we started offering double up food stamps,” Svatos explained. “People each week can come and they can swipe their EBT cards for $20 and we will double it up to 40.”

Glenwood’s Downtown Market, as in years past, will also feature a music series comprising local musicians performing an assortment of genres.

MUSIC SERIES SCHEDULE • June 11 – Aspen 440

• June 18 – Defiance String Band

• June 25 – Frank Martin

• July 2 – The Scones

• July 9 – Damian Smith & Dennis Jung

• July 16 – Chris Bank & Mark Johnson

• July 23 – Kraig Kenning

• July 30 – Larry & Patti Herd

• Aug. 6 – The Deltaz

• Aug. 13 – Steve Cole & Roberta Lewis

• Aug. 20 – The Ferlies

• Aug. 27 – Vid Weatherwax

• Sept. 3 – Bryan Savage

• Sept. 10 – Mike Waters

• Sept. 17 – Painters Stage

“It’s a melting pot,” Svatos said of Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series’ sights, sounds and smells.

“It’s just a delightful way of spending a Tuesday.”

