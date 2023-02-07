Glenwood’s march toward a pair of titles in the revamped 5A league stay on track with home wins over Palisade Tuesday

Demons senior Andy Heisel (No. 14) leads a fast break against the visiting Palisade Bulldogs Tuesday night at GSHS.

John Stroud/Post Independent

After working overtime in last Saturday’s games in Durango, the Glenwood girls and boys returned to the basketball court on Tuesday night at the Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium in Glenwood for a 5A Western Slope League contest against the Palisade Bulldogs.

The Glenwood girls (13-6, 3-0 WSL) easily defeated the Bulldogs 56-28 a few weeks back at Palisade. Tuesday night was a near carbon copy of that encounter, with only the venue having changed. After keeping the score respectable in the early portion of the game, Palisade watched as Glenwood turned up the heat on the fast break and the defensive end, racing to a 60-25 win.

Senior guard Joslyn Spires, Glenwood’s probable conference player of the year, turned in a big night on the offensive end, doubling up her scoring average for a game high 26 points, including three 3-pointers. The Demons also got major contributions from a couple more seniors in Breauna Sorensen and Mattea Enewold who each helped the cause with nine points. Junior reserve guard Taia Nykerk pitched in with eight points.

“It was a great team effort tonight. We changed up our defense and held Palisade to just eight points in the second half,” Glenwood coach Rhonda Moser said. “Got the entire team some minutes. Everyone went in and did their job. I’m a proud coach tonight.”

In boys’ action, former Glenwood coach Cory Hitchcock brought his Bulldogs into the Glenwood gym with hopes of shaking off a five-game losing streak. Current Demon coach Fred Heisel and his charges would have no part of it, handing Palisade a 69-60 setback. Glenwood upped its winning streak to seven games.

Glenwood (13-7, 3-0 WSL) got the lead early on and held advantages of 21-14 and 32-24 in the game’s first two quarters. It was senior guard Edwin Olave who hit a big 3-pointer near the end of the third period to give the Demons their largest lead of the game at 52-38. Palisade responded with a six-point scoring run to close the gap to 52-44 entering the final quarter of play.

Palisade drew within 56-49 with 5:20 to go in the contest. Glenwood senior Gus Heisel managed to sneak behind the Bulldog defense for an easy score in the paint to expand the Demon lead. That score was followed by an offensive foul call on Palisade which prompted Hitchcock to use a timeout as the game began to slip away from his team.

Glenwood went up 60-49 on a give and go layup from Heisel to Olave putting the Demons in the driver’s seat with the clock winding down on the Bulldogs.

Glenwood guard Sim Wenger, the second-leading scorer in the conference, put up 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to pace the Demon effort. Heisel had 14 points. Alec Classen dropped in 13 points and Olave netted 12 points in the winning cause.

“It was a team win tonight. We had four players in double figures and a lot of people played significant minutes,” coach Heisel said. “Palisade is about the closest thing we have left to a league rival and we knew they would come out ready to play. I was proud of how all of my guys responded tonight.”

Both Glenwood teams will be back in action on Thursday night with a road trip to face the Eagle Valley Devils in another 5A WSL contest.

Other Tuesday night scores reported as of this writing: Boys — Grand Valley 59, Olathe 44; Girls — Grand Valley 46, Olathe 46.