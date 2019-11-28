Glenwood’s mom and pop shops ready for this weekend’s Small Business Saturday

People mingle about in downtown Glenwood Springs near Bethel Plaza. Small local businesses are gearing up for this weekend's small business Saturday.

As big-box stores gear up for Black Friday, mom and pop shops in Glenwood Springs continue to stock their own displays in preparation for this weekend’s Small Business Saturday.

Lisa Manzano, who has been in retail in downtown Glenwood Springs since 1976, thought Black Friday was a bit of a “miss for downtown” but believed Small Business Saturday had gained traction, particularly with locals.

“I think it has picked up over the years,” Manzano said of Small Business Saturday. “Hopefully it will be the beginning of a great holiday shopping season.”

For the last 22 years Manzano has owned Mona Lisa Unique Boutique located at 710 Cooper Ave. Ste. 101 in downtown Glenwood Springs.

“We are hoping small business Saturday will inspire everyone to come out and support local small businesses,” Manzano said.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010, and immediately follows Black Friday and precedes Cyber Monday.

For its part, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association has joined the Small Business Saturday Coalition to support this year’s event.

“I think our small businesses offer something that you can’t get online. They offer an experience and so many of them are so unique,” Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association president and CEO, said. “They are the lifeblood of our community and we can all support them.”

To kick off this year’s Small Business Saturday, which falls on Nov. 30, the chamber resort association will offer free hot beverages and doughnuts between 10 a.m. and noon at the Glenwood Springs Visitor Center located at 802 Grand Ave.

“We hope people will stop by on their way out shopping and we’ll get them fueled up with a little sugar and caffeine,” Anderson said. “[Small Business Saturday] has gained a lot of recognition and the numbers certainly show that.”

According to a 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, U.S. shoppers reported spending an estimated “$17.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants” during last year’s Small Business Saturday.

Additionally, an American Express Small Business Economic Impact Study reported that “an average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67)” spent at small businesses stays in the local community.

From comic book shops to clothing boutiques and jewelry stores, several small businesses in Glenwood Springs will offer specials as part of this year’s Small Business Saturday.

“We have small businesses throughout the entire town,” Anderson said. “Our businesses really do rely on this time of the year.”

