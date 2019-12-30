Glenwood’s New Year’s Eve celebration takes downtown center stage Tuesday night

The city of Glenwood Springs presents its Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration Tuesday night on Seventh Street, including live music, family activities and fireworks at 10 p.m.

The festival opens at 6 p.m. with music by The Mixx, and is free and open to the public. The 10- to 15-minute-long fireworks display will be launched from Two Rivers Park, which is currently closed for construction, and should be visible from Seventh and Sixth streets and on the pedestrian bridge.

On-site food vendors will include Macs Snack Shack (Kettle Corn) and Aspen Mini Donuts, and alcohol sales are being run by Western Slope Veterans Coalition. Complimentary crafts from henna tattoos, glitter tattoo artists and a VW van photo-booth.

Note to motorists: Seventh Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday.