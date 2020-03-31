Glenwood’s online community forums continue Wednesday

Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes and Valley View Hospital Dr. Ben Peery address viewers during a previous online community forum. Matthew Bennett / Post Independent



The city of Glenwood Springs continues its series of online community forums Wednesday.

Lift-Up Executive Director Angela Mills and Garfield County Nutrition Program Manager Christine Dolan will join Mayor Jonathan Godes for Wednesday’s forum set to begin at 11 a.m.

Additionally, Amy Shipley and Laurin Arnold with Garfield County Libraries will participate in Thursday’s forum also set to start at 11 a.m.

The city will also hold a bilingual forum at 3 p.m. Friday featuring Dr. Alan Michael Vargas of Grand River Health and Brisa Chavez with Garfield County.

Residents can watch all of the city’s forums, live, on the City’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GlenwoodSpringsCO/