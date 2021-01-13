Glenwood’s Strawberry Days cancelled for second straight year due to COVID uncertainty

Park goers enjoy free strawberries and ice cream at the park after the 2019 Strawberry Days Parade. The Strawberry Days Festival for 2021 has been canceled for the second year in a row.



The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association board has announced it will be canceling its Strawberry Days Festival for the second year in a row, due to continued uncertainty over coronavirus risk come June.

Strawberry Days is typically held the third full weekend of June. After a second year off due an inability to plan for large-scale events given the unknowns of the pandemic, the festival is on hold until 2022, the chamber announced in a Wednesday press release.

“Much consideration was made with the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus, timing of vaccine administration and possible continued restrictions for large gatherings,” the release states. “The GSCRA Board of Directors ultimately determined canceling the event was a responsible and necessary decision for the health and safety of the community.”

Currently, Glenwood Springs is open and operating in the Orange Level on Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial Framework.

Although Garfield County and Glenwood Springs’ current Orange level restrictions do allow for a greater capacity, “it still does not allow for large crowds to safely gather both indoors and outdoors,” the release states.

“While continuous reduction in the spread of the coronavirus is anticipated, especially as vaccinations are administered, the GSCRA Board believes June is too soon to safely move forward considering Strawberry Days is Glenwood Springs’ largest event, drawing thousands of visitors over its three-day operation.”

Eric Brotherson, who chairs the GSCRA Board of Directors, commented, “While this decision was difficult, we believe it is prudent at this time. We are excited to focus our efforts on making the return of Strawberry Days in 2022 a huge celebration for the entire community.”

Updated information on the planning for that event can be found at the Strawberry Days website, http://www.strawberrydays.com.

Strawberry Days celebrated its 123rd year in 2019.

