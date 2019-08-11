Glenwood’s summer street work continues Monday with South Midland paving

A seemingly permanent road damage sign sits on south Midland as traffic goes by.

Post Independent file

Glenwood Springs’ summer street maintenance work continues this coming week with repaving of South Midland Avenue scheduled to commence on Monday.

Crews will conduct asphalt work on Midland Avenue south of 27th Street Monday and Tuesday, followed by additional asphalt work in the Park West neighborhood Tuesday through Thursday.

According to a city press release, the anticipated work will require the removal and repaving of full-depth sections of the roadway.

“Crews will attempt to avoid working during peak travel times, however motorists should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time on South Midland Avenue,” city officials said in the release.

The work to be completed on South Midland will be temporary in nature, in anticipation of a full reconstruction project that is slated for 2020, according to the release.

“All asphalt laid on [South Midland] that will be removed for the full reconstruction, will be repurposed for future street maintenance projects,” the release also explained.

New roundabout construction begins Thursday

Also this week, construction of the new roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue is set to begin on Thursday; part of the larger Sunlight Bridge replacement project.

During construction, project officials advise that motorists should anticipate various shifting traffic patterns on 27th Street and South Grand, including narrowed driving lanes and occasional lane closures.

Beginning Thursday, South Grand from 27th Street to Penrose Plaza will be closed continuously until approximately mid-September. Access to businesses along South Grand between 23rd and 27th streets will remain open via the 23rd Street intersection at Highway 82.

Additionally, no left turns will be allowed from westbound 27th Street onto to South Grand. Anyone intending to head toward the Rosebud Cemetery area will be directed to the Midland roundabout, and to loop around and return to the intersection for a right-hand turn.

Pedestrian and bicyclist access will remain open with some detours. Bicyclists may be asked to dismount in the construction area.