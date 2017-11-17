Glenwood’s Wedhorn wins 4A WSL Co-Player of the Year award

Following a dominant senior season as a member of the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls volleyball team, senior outside hitter Tye Wedhorn continues to pile up the accolades.

The senior, who finished with 343 kills, 28 aces and 33 total blocks, was named the 4A Western Slope League Co-Player of the Year in a tie with Eagle Valley senior outside hitter Becy Glutova (185 kills, 32 aces and 20 total blocks). Wedhorn helped lead the Demons to a 19-6 (10-2 4A WSL) record on the season as the Demons lost a fourth tiebreaker to the Devils for the league championship.

Glenwood then bowed out of the region 11 bracket in the postseason, dropping both matches to Cheyenne Mountain and Thomas Jefferson.

"We fought for her to get that spot, and we had a number of other coaches in the league fighting for her to get that spot because of her dominance over the league," Glenwood head coach Kehau Rust said. "She was head and shoulders better than other players at the position in the league. Tye's super excited about winning a share of the award. She was fantastic this year."

During the season, Wedhorn won the Post Independent's September Female Athlete of the Month award. The senior then earned a spot on the 2017 Colorado Coaches of Girls' Sports All-State Volleyball Games team and also signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball next season at Fort Lewis College as a member of the Skyhawks.

Joining Wedhorn on the First Team All-Conference list from Glenwood was senior libero Maddie Bolitho, who stood out defensively for the Demons during the 2017 season.

On the year, Bolitho finished with 426 digs and 429 serve receives to lead the Demons, while placing second on the team with 31 aces.

Rifle senior libero Dulce Toscano earned First Team All-Conference honors for the Bears after finishing with 366 digs and 378 serve receives on the season.

On the honorable mention team, Glenwood saw a trio of seniors make the team as senior setter Kassidi Johnson, senior middle hitter Mary Fuller and senior outside hitter Saylor Warren earned honorable mention honors for the Demons.

Johnson finished the year with 514 assists, 173 digs and 40 aces, while Fuller finished with 42 kills and 36 total blocks on the season.

Warren capped off her career by finishing with 76 kills, 21 aces, 21 total blocks and 140 digs on the season.

"I was very excited to see those three earn those honors," Rust said. "It was great to see them get rewarded, especially because they're seniors. They worked so hard this season and it really showed."

Rifle senior outside hitter Shaylynn Smith earned honorable mention honors for the Bears following a year in which she recorded 103 kills, 14 aces and 112 digs on the season under third-year head coach Kirsten Noska at Rifle High School.