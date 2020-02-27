Glenwood’s weekend weather report

A view across the corner of lower downtown Glenwood Springs' "restaurant row." Residents and tourists alike can expect mainly sunny skies this weekend in Glenwood Springs

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

This weekend, Glenwood Springs residents can expect mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, at least until Sunday.

According to Senior Meteorologist Kris Sanders with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, Friday’s sunshine will be accompanied by high temperatures in the mid 40s and a low temperature of around 23 degrees.

“It’ll actually be above normal [temperatures] for a lot of the area,” Sanders said.

No precipitation is expected Friday, according to Sanders.

Heading into Saturday, residents can anticipate more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with a high of 44 and a low of 30 degrees.

“It looks like pretty dry conditions,” Sanders said of Saturday’s forecast. “Early Sunday morning we could have some isolated to scattered snow showers developing.”

Current models projected a few inches of snow falling Sunday with the possibility of precipitation extending into Monday in Glenwood Springs.

Sunday had a projected high near 46 and a low of 28 degrees.

“It’s not looking like a huge storm by any means, but definitely impactful,” Sanders said.

