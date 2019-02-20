GlenX Career Expo is coming to Glenwood High School

The annual GlenX Career Expo for high school students between Glenwood Springs and Aspen will take place Tuesday, March 5, at Glenwood Springs High School.

More than 150 businesses from a variety of industries, from hospitality and tourism to agriculture, arts and media, will present at the expo, also sponsored in part by the Aspen Community Foundation.

The keynote speaker, Eric Alexander, is a climber and guide who has led expeditions for disabled people, including leading a blind friend to the summit of Mt. Everest. Alexander is author of "The Summit: Faith Beyond Everest's Death Zone."

Other speakers will share the paths they took in their careers, including 9th Judicial District Court Judge Anne Norrdin, Valley View Hospital emergency room physician Ben Peery, Alpine Bank's Susana Salamun, FBI agent Todd Sandstedt, Pat Conarro of the Product Launch Company, Sydney Schalit of FootSteps Marketing, and Samuel Bernal of Spanish radio station La Tricolor.

GlenX has a mission "to connect students to resources that will stimulate their awareness of opportunities and enable them to fulfill their career aspirations for a successful future."