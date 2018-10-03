Glimmer of light

Glimmer of lightKyle Mills / Post IndependentOctober 3, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Kyle Mills / Post IndependentOctober 3, 2018Kyle Mills / Post IndependentThe early morning sun breaks through the storm clouds, lighting up the turning trees along the westbank area south of Glenwood Springs Wednesday.The early morning sun breaks through the storm clouds, lighting up the turning trees along the westbank area south of Glenwood Springs Wednesday. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsI-70 in Glenwood Canyon now fully open after semi crashRollover on Transfer Trail takes life of local guide, adventurer Ethan TurnerWater pipe crashes down in Basalt apartment complex, forces evacuationMountain biker who died at Snowmass ID’d as Woody Creek local, kayaking expert