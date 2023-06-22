Go and do: All that yard work you’ve been avoiding

Laine Fabijanic pulls a few weeds in the corner of the Glenwood Springs Wulfsohn Community Garden.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

The rule for gardening in Colorado is to wait until Mother’s Day, but for those who don’t have a green thumb, Father’s Day is when you should probably get on that yard cleanup.

Yards can be a menace sometimes, especially if you don’t have a homeowners association and you don’t care too much about keeping Kentucky Bluegrass green all year.

Kentucky Bluegrass is a complete water sucker and really shouldn’t be used in Colorado, so be thoughtful of the dry region you live in before choosing what kind of yard you want.

Some great alternatives for that pesky mowable lawn are lawns that save water and don’t need as much watering.

“Blue grama is lower maintenance for grass,” said Glenwood Springs Arborist Heather Listerman. “These are not grasses that you would necessarily mow. These are grasses that you would let grow in a very naturalized setting.”

Blue stem, Korean feather reed grass, rice grass, desert moss and clover/grass mixtures are also great alternatives for grass.

“(Mowable grasses) actually reduce permeability in the soil in your yard,” Listerman said. “So having some big tall grasses, big native grasses are really great for the health of your yard.”

The city of Glenwood Springs created a list of plants that are better at conserving water on their website under water smart landscaping.

While filling in plants that are good for your lawn, there are also waterwise ways to plant them, like keeping the plants that need more water together and plants that need less together.

The city put together other advice for waterwise landscaping.

If you don’t have a green thumb, but you want one and you don’t know where to start, the city offers a therapeutic gardening class from 9 a.m. to 11 am. on Mondays. The class is $40 at registration, and the food is donated to elderly people in Glenwood Springs.

“It’s intended to build community and help people learn how to grow their own food and feed others and make a difference in our community this year,” said Laine Fabijanic, Glenwood Springs’ community and therapeutic recreation supervisor.

The Glenwood Springs Wulfsohn Community Garden is also a great place to start your own garden, if you don’t have a plot to garden on.

How to get paid for being conscientious

“We have some pretty bad noxious weed issues in this area,” Listerman said.

Garfield County pays people for getting their noxious weeds under control.

Keep an eye out for the most damaging plants in your yard to get rid of like absinthe wormwood, chicory and corn chamomile. Garfield County has a full list of the worst noxious plants on their website.

The city of Glenwood Springs and Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) is paying people to convert their lawns to conserve water with a turf buyback program. The program has multiple water-saving rebates like paying Glenwood water customers $2 per square foot of irrigated, established, non-native lawn that they remove and replace with water-smart landscaping.

“Some of the things that qualify for rebates are, for example, a rain sensor,” said Dave Reed, the communications director for CLEER. “There’s also smart controllers that ensure that that watering is being done most efficiently.”

Remember there is a watering schedule for Glenwood Springs which also helps with conserving water in the region. Even-numbered houses get even days and odd-numbered houses get odd days.

There are some plants in your yard you could probably salvage too, since not all weeds are bad and some are even edible. The city of Glenwood Springs does not hold an opinion on urban foraging, but they do stress caution.

“I certainly would want to advise people to know that pollutants carry and pesticides carry,” said Bryana Starbuck, public information officer for Glenwood Springs. “Folks should be sure that they’re being cautious if they were doing something like that and be familiar with what potential issues you could come across.”

Laine Fabijanic waters plants at the Glenwood Springs Wulfsohn Community Garden. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Make sure to stick to plants you are confident in distinguishing, and don’t go into other people’s yards. You never know what different yards have been sprayed with and what animals might be relying on certain natural vegetation.

Try to refrain from spraying with anything that kills pollinators too. Embrace those weeds. A surprising amount of them are edible and good in salads like the entirety of the dandelion, purslane, lambs quarters and even bindweed (that obnoxious vining weed with the little white flowers).

Weeds like purslane can be delicious by themselves while dandelions are better cooked or made into tea. Bindweed is a laxative and should only be cooked and eaten sparingly.

These “weeds” can all be salvaged from your own yard if you aren’t spraying pesticides, but please do forage with much caution.

When composting, residents of Glenwood Springs are able to drop off their excess yard waste from 8 a.m. to noon every other Saturday until Sept. 23 at the old rodeo grounds. The next drop off day will be July 1.

Food waste composting can also be collected at the Glenwood Springs Recycling Center , 102 13th St.

The South Canyon Landfill also sells compost, top soil, wood chips and dirt fill for good prices.

“I can’t encourage people enough to check that out,” Starbuck said. “It’s incredibly affordable. Bring your own bucket or bring a truck and load it up. It is $31.50 per ton.”