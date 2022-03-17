Go and Do: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue spring show

Vaudevillian pianoman Vid Weatherwax plinks away at the keys Wednesday, providing the melodies for his fellow performers skits. Ike Fredregill

Post Independent

Warmer weather, melting snows, robins digging for worms in the garden — spring has sprung, and that means a new lineup at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue.

With about 24 new skits added to the variety show, owner and artistic director John Goss said he was looking forward to introducing audiences to one of his newest talents — Rio the Vaudevillian canine.

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's newest member, Rio, rehearses Wednesday for his big debut Friday. Ike Fredregill

Post Independent

“We almost scrapped his act because Rio was really struggling with sitting still,” Goss said. “But I’ve worked with him a lot in recent weeks, and it’s really paid off. The bit had the cast rolling during recitals.”

Goss founded Vaudeville in 2009 while renting a stage in a former Masonic temple just off Grand Avenue, he said.

“I started it from scratch on a nickel and prayer,” Goss recalled. “A true vaudeville is a variety show that can include truly anything: Dancing, fire spitting, comedy — anything.”

During his years working in melodramas across the West, Goss encountered numerous shows ending with a revue, a culmination of performances that had no connection to each other. He loved the idea enough to try it as a business model, and he hasn’t looked back since.

The revue is now housed in a former movie theater at 915 Grand Ave.

In addition to engaging performances that often draw in the audience as participants, the Vaudeville offers attendees a full dinner menu and bar.

“The idea of providing food and drink allows us to give our customers a full-night’s experience all in one place,” Goss said.

Rather than hiring and maintaining a full kitchen staff to work two nights a week, the Vaudeville partners with local restaurants, such as Daily Bread, Bluebird Cafe and Juicy Lucy’s Steakhouse, to provide the audience with high-quality dining options.

Brooklyn Buhre and Jordan Wolfe practice their skit Wednesday in preperation for the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's spring show, which begins Friday. Ike Fredregill

Post Independent

After two months without a show, Goss said he couldn’t wait to perform on stage again.

“I’m very excited to get in front of the audience,” he said. “We have so many new bits, and it’s always great to see what plays best with the crowd.”

The spring show includes sea shanties, rap battles, a singing waitress lamenting her feelings for a lone diner, tap dancing and the return of the babies, a local favorite mixing puppeteering with live-action performance.

Shows run Fridays and Saturdays, with no performances currently scheduled for Sundays, according to the Vaudeville website, http://www.gvrshow.com .

Admission is $25 for adults, $22.50 for adults age 60 and older and $16 for children age 12 and younger.

While all the reservations for this Friday and Saturday sold out, Goss said there are typically cancellations that allow staff to sell some seats at the door.

“One of the things I love the most about running this show is seeing all the families that come in,” Goss said. “I see grandparents, parents and children all come in together and have a grand time, because the Vaudeville has a lot of multi-generational appeal.”

Go to the Vaudeville’s website or call 970-945-9699 for reservation info regarding future performances.

What: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Spring Show When: Doors open at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, reservations for March 18 and 19 are sold out, but individuals might be able to purchase seats opened by reservation cancellations Where: 915 Grand Ave. Cost: $25 for adults with adjusted rates for children ages 12 and younger and people ages 60 and older

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.