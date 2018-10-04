GO WEEKEND PLANNER

Glenwood Springs Homecoming Parade

Friday, 1:30 p.m.: Glenwood Springs High School will be celebrating Homecoming. The public is welcome to view the parade as it heads from GSHS north on Pitkin Avenue, looping around Glenwood Springs Elementary, and returning to GSHS by way of Pitkin. The parade will start from Coach Miller Drive at 2 p.m. Former state championship football players from 1978, 1980 and 2008 are invited to ride in the parade as honored guests.

Glenwood Springs High School | Free

Glenwood Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy

Saturday, 9 a.m.: Join Literacy Outreach for the annual running of the Glenwood Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy. This event includes a half marathon or 5K run/walk through Glenwood Canyon. Shuffle the deck for Literacy Outreach with the best poker hand winning $100 and the second place hand winning $50. All participants receive a T-shirt incorporating the creative talents of local artist Kelsey Asplund. The half marathon starts at 9 a.m. sharp, with the 5K following at 10 a.m. Buses will carry participants from the finish line at the No Name exit in Glenwood Canyon to the race starting points.

No Name Rest Area, Glenwood Springs | $40-50 per person | Register online at ACTIVE.com or visit http://www.LiteracyOutreach.org for more information, or call 970-945-5282.

Pumpkin Patch 2018

Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pumpkin Patch 2018 at New Castle Gardens. Daily activities include: hayrides, pumpkin b'ball, giant pumpkin sling-shots, corn hole, straw mountain, giant slide, putt-putt golf, Frisbee golf and more. Weekends include: special vendors, face painting, food trucks and coffee carts (select dates only).

New Castle Gardens, 6501 County Road 214, New Castle | 970-984-3850 Michelle@NewCastleGardens.com