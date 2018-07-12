Golf opportunities abound in Garfield County
July 12, 2018
Plan your perfect day
This is the second in a five-part series of ideal days in Garfield County. Don’t want to wait to read each of the suggestions individually? Pick up Garfield County Summer, the PI’s annual summer magazine. It’s available on newsstands throughout the area, and at the PI office at 824 Grand Ave.
PUBLIC GOLF COURSES
BATTLEMENT MESA GOLF CLUB
3930 N. Battlement Parkway, Parachute | 970-285-7274 | battle mentmesagolf.com
GLENWOOD SPRINGS GOLF CLUB
(inset) 193 Sunny Acres Road, Glenwood Springs | 970-945-7086 | glenwoodsprings golf.com
IRONBRIDGE GOLF CLUB
(above) 430 Ironbridge Drive, Glenwood Springs | 970-384-0630 | iron bridgeclub.com
LAKOTA CANYON RANCH & GOLF CLUB
1000 Clubhouse Drive, New Castle | 800-613-2946 | lakota canyonranch.com
RANCH AT ROARING FORK GOLF COURSE
14913 Colorado 82, Carbondale | 970-963-4410 | ranchatroaringforkgolfcourse.com
RIFLE CREEK GOLF COURSE
3004 Highway 325, Rifle | 970-625-1093 | rifle creekgc.com
RIVER VALLEY RANCH
303 River Valley Ranch Drive, Carbondale | 970-963-3625 | rvrgolf.com
Whether you want to play nine holes or 18, options for a day of golf are plentiful in Garfield County. Area golf courses are not only places to play an enjoyable round of golf, but also take in some breathtaking views.
Ironbridge Golf Club (ironbridgeclub.com) offers iconic vistas from every hole. The staff also keeps the professional-level fairways in immaculate condition. Alpine is an 18-hole Alpine course in a 533-acre, masterfully planned community located just outside of Glenwood Springs.
Looking for a course in a different part of the county? No problem. You can find an exceptional experience nearby, whether you're a top-level golfer, or a scratch golfer just looking for a fun day in the sun smacking around some golf balls. (See sidebar at right for a complete list of area options.)
Finish up at the golf course, then head back into Glenwood to unwind. Downtown Glenwood offers plenty of options for a delicious meal and drink to cap off the night. Keep things casual with a trip to Grind (grindglenwood.com), a grass-fed burger joint that's a regular in the Post Independent's Locals' Choice awards.
Not in the mood for a burger? Check out Glenwood Canyon Brewpub (glenwoodcanyon.com) for beers brewed on site and noteworthy pub food. Juicy Lucy's Steakhouse (juicylucyssteakhouse.com) offers rooftop dining with a view of the Colorado River. Or head to Riviera Piano Bar and Supper Club (rivieraglenwood.com)
Plan your perfect day
This is the second in a five-part series of ideal days in Garfield County. Don’t want to wait to read each of the suggestions individually? Pick up Garfield County Summer, the PI’s annual summer magazine. It’s available on newsstands throughout the area, and at the PI office at 824 Grand Ave.
PUBLIC GOLF COURSES
BATTLEMENT MESA GOLF CLUB
3930 N. Battlement Parkway, Parachute | 970-285-7274 | battle mentmesagolf.com
GLENWOOD SPRINGS GOLF CLUB
(inset) 193 Sunny Acres Road, Glenwood Springs | 970-945-7086 | glenwoodsprings golf.com
IRONBRIDGE GOLF CLUB
(above) 430 Ironbridge Drive, Glenwood Springs | 970-384-0630 | iron bridgeclub.com
LAKOTA CANYON RANCH & GOLF CLUB
1000 Clubhouse Drive, New Castle | 800-613-2946 | lakota canyonranch.com
RANCH AT ROARING FORK GOLF COURSE
14913 Colorado 82, Carbondale | 970-963-4410 | ranchatroaringforkgolfcourse.com
RIFLE CREEK GOLF COURSE
3004 Highway 325, Rifle | 970-625-1093 | rifle creekgc.com
RIVER VALLEY RANCH
303 River Valley Ranch Drive, Carbondale | 970-963-3625 | rvrgolf.com