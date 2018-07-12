Golf opportunities abound in Garfield County

This is the second in a five-part series of ideal days in Garfield County. Don’t want to wait to read each of the suggestions individually? Pick up Garfield County Summer, the PI’s annual summer magazine. It’s available on newsstands throughout the area, and at the PI office at 824 Grand Ave.

Whether you want to play nine holes or 18, options for a day of golf are plentiful in Garfield County. Area golf courses are not only places to play an enjoyable round of golf, but also take in some breathtaking views.

Ironbridge Golf Club (ironbridgeclub.com) offers iconic vistas from every hole. The staff also keeps the professional-level fairways in immaculate condition. Alpine is an 18-hole Alpine course in a 533-acre, masterfully planned community located just outside of Glenwood Springs.

Looking for a course in a different part of the county? No problem. You can find an exceptional experience nearby, whether you're a top-level golfer, or a scratch golfer just looking for a fun day in the sun smacking around some golf balls. (See sidebar at right for a complete list of area options.)

Finish up at the golf course, then head back into Glenwood to unwind. Downtown Glenwood offers plenty of options for a delicious meal and drink to cap off the night. Keep things casual with a trip to Grind (grindglenwood.com), a grass-fed burger joint that's a regular in the Post Independent's Locals' Choice awards.

Not in the mood for a burger? Check out Glenwood Canyon Brewpub (glenwoodcanyon.com) for beers brewed on site and noteworthy pub food. Juicy Lucy's Steakhouse (juicylucyssteakhouse.com) offers rooftop dining with a view of the Colorado River. Or head to Riviera Piano Bar and Supper Club (rivieraglenwood.com)