Good news, Bears
Bad news, opponents
A prerequisite to nabbing any state championship is, more often than not, possessing the reliable capability of putting up quality numbers.
In the case of Rifle High School football, a program that claimed a 3A Colorado state title this past weekend in Pueblo, they also accumulated a wide collection of impressive stats in order to eventually dig into their paydirt.
Take a look at these “Bears by the numbers,” you’ll see just how hard they worked throughout their 2021 championship season:
(NOTE: Top performers highlighted in each category; not all team and individual stats included)
SEASON
At Coal Ridge on March 19: Rifle wins 49-0
Hosts Aspen on March 26: Rifle wins 56-14
At Basalt on April 3: Rifle loses 38-7
Hosts Salida on April 9: Rifle wins 63-6
At Glenwood Springs on April 16: Rifle loses 22-15
Hosts Steamboat Springs on April 23: Rifle wins on forfeit
Rifle hosts The Academy on May 1: Rifle wins 28-20
At Glenwood Springs on May 8: Rifle wins 20-17 (OT)
Rifle v. The Classical Academy at Pueblo CSU campus on May 15: Rifle wins 35-34
RECORD
Overall: 7-2
3A West League: 4-2
Home: 4-0
Away: 2-2
Neutral: 1-0
Streak: 4 consecutive wins
OFFENSE
Passing:
Trey Caldwell (Jr.): 8 games played; 14 completions on 29 attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns; 3 interceptions
Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 7 games played; 8 completions on 15 attempts for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns
Season total: In 9 games, 22 completions on 44 attempts for 402 yards and 6 touchdowns
Rushing:
Toto Fletchall (Jr.): 8 games played; 133 carries for 817 yards and 14 touchdowns
Kaden Wolf (Sr.): 7 games played; 102 carries for 602 yards and 6 touchdowns
Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 8 games played; 78 carries for 552 yards and 5 touchdowns
Peyton Prettyman (Jr.): 7 games played; 15 carries for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns
Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 7 games played; 28 carries for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns
Season total: In 9 games, 395 carries for 2,485 yards and 30 touchdowns
Receiving:
Kade Bishop (So.): 9 games played; 4 receptions for 121 yards and 3 touchdowns
Broc Caldwell (Jr.): 5 games played; 4 receptions for 105 yards and 1 touchdown
Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 7 games played; 5 receptions for 54 yards for 1 touchdown
Trey Caldwell (Jr.): 8 games played; 5 receptions for 71 yards and 1 touchdown
Season total: In 9 games, 20 receptions for 368 yards and 6 touchdowns
Total yards:
Toto Fletchall (Jr.): 8 games played: 817 yards total
Kaden Wolf (Sr.): 7 games played; 612 yards total
Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 8 games played; 559 yards total
Trey Caldwell (Jr.): 7 games played; 467 yards total
Season total: In 9 games, 2,887 yards total
DEFENSE
Tackles:
Josh Straw (Sr.): 7 games played; 85 total
Javani Gonzalez (So.): 7 games played; 56 total
Bryce Rowley (Sr.): 7 games played; 51 total
Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 8 games played; 46 total
Peyton Prettyman (Jr.): 7 games played; 30 total
Season total: In 9 games, 441 total
Sacks:
Bryce Rowley (Sr.): 8 games played; 8 total
Josh Straw (Sr.): 7 games played; 2 total
Javani Gonzales (So.): 7 games played; 2 total
Efren Bastillos (Fr.): 6 games played 2 total
Josh Avila (Jr.): 4 games played; 1 total
Season total: In 9 games, 15 total sacks
Defensive statistics:
Javani Gonzales (So.): 7 games played; 1 interception; 2 passes defended; 2 fumble recoveries
Embrey Marantino: (Sr.): 8 games played; 1 interception; 2 passes defended
Broc Caldwell (Jr.): 5 games played; 1 interception
Trey Caldwell (Jr.): 8 games played; 1 interception
Jason Prado (Jr.): 7 games played; 2 fumble recoveries
Season total: In 9 games, 4 interceptions; 20 passes defended; 7 fumble recoveries
SCORING
Total touchdowns:
Toto Fletchall (Jr.): 14
Kaden Wolf (Sr.): 6
Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 6
Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 4
Season total: 38 touchdowns
Total points:
Toto Fletchall (Jr.): 84
Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 38
Kaden Wolf (Sr.): 36
Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 26
Javier Diaz (So.): 25
Season total: 257 points
Total conversions:
Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 1 reception
Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 1 rushing
Season total: 2 conversions
PATs and field goals:
Javier Diaz (So.): 6 games played; 25 successful points after attempts on 26 attempts
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
