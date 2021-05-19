Good news, Bears

The Rifle Bears and head coach Todd Casebier stand and honor the National Anthem at the start of Saturday's 3A spring state title game at CSU Pueblo.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A prerequisite to nabbing any state championship is, more often than not, possessing the reliable capability of putting up quality numbers.

In the case of Rifle High School football, a program that claimed a 3A Colorado state title this past weekend in Pueblo, they also accumulated a wide collection of impressive stats in order to eventually dig into their paydirt.

Take a look at these “Bears by the numbers,” you’ll see just how hard they worked throughout their 2021 championship season:

(NOTE: Top performers highlighted in each category; not all team and individual stats included)

Rifle Bear Trey Caldwell is forced out of bounds by the defending The Classical Academy Titans during Saturday's spring state title game at CSU Pueblo.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

SEASON

At Coal Ridge on March 19: Rifle wins 49-0

Hosts Aspen on March 26: Rifle wins 56-14

At Basalt on April 3: Rifle loses 38-7

Hosts Salida on April 9: Rifle wins 63-6

At Glenwood Springs on April 16: Rifle loses 22-15

Hosts Steamboat Springs on April 23: Rifle wins on forfeit

Rifle hosts The Academy on May 1: Rifle wins 28-20

At Glenwood Springs on May 8: Rifle wins 20-17 (OT)

Rifle v. The Classical Academy at Pueblo CSU campus on May 15: Rifle wins 35-34

RECORD

Overall: 7-2

3A West League: 4-2

Home: 4-0

Away: 2-2

Neutral: 1-0

Streak: 4 consecutive wins

OFFENSE

Passing:

Trey Caldwell (Jr.): 8 games played; 14 completions on 29 attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns; 3 interceptions

Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 7 games played; 8 completions on 15 attempts for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns

Season total: In 9 games, 22 completions on 44 attempts for 402 yards and 6 touchdowns

Rifle Bear Trey Caldwell is forced out of bounds by the defending The Classical Academy Titans during Saturday's spring state title game at CSU Pueblo.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Rushing:

Toto Fletchall (Jr.): 8 games played; 133 carries for 817 yards and 14 touchdowns

Kaden Wolf (Sr.): 7 games played; 102 carries for 602 yards and 6 touchdowns

Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 8 games played; 78 carries for 552 yards and 5 touchdowns

Peyton Prettyman (Jr.): 7 games played; 15 carries for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns

Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 7 games played; 28 carries for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns

Season total: In 9 games, 395 carries for 2,485 yards and 30 touchdowns

The Rifle Bears celebrate after defeating The Classical Academy 35-34 for the spring 3A state title in Pueblo on Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Receiving:

Kade Bishop (So.): 9 games played; 4 receptions for 121 yards and 3 touchdowns

Broc Caldwell (Jr.): 5 games played; 4 receptions for 105 yards and 1 touchdown

Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 7 games played; 5 receptions for 54 yards for 1 touchdown

Trey Caldwell (Jr.): 8 games played; 5 receptions for 71 yards and 1 touchdown

Season total: In 9 games, 20 receptions for 368 yards and 6 touchdowns

Rifle Bear Embrey Marantino looks for an opening through the defending The Classical Academy Titans during Saturday's spring state title game at CSU Pueblo.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Total yards:

Toto Fletchall (Jr.): 8 games played: 817 yards total

Kaden Wolf (Sr.): 7 games played; 612 yards total

Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 8 games played; 559 yards total

Trey Caldwell (Jr.): 7 games played; 467 yards total

Season total: In 9 games, 2,887 yards total

Rifle Bear Kaden Wolf and his teammates react to defeating The Classical Academy on Saturday winning the 3A spring state title at CSU Pueblo.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

DEFENSE

Tackles:

Josh Straw (Sr.): 7 games played; 85 total

Javani Gonzalez (So.): 7 games played; 56 total

Bryce Rowley (Sr.): 7 games played; 51 total

Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 8 games played; 46 total

Peyton Prettyman (Jr.): 7 games played; 30 total

Season total: In 9 games, 441 total

Sacks:

Bryce Rowley (Sr.): 8 games played; 8 total

Josh Straw (Sr.): 7 games played; 2 total

Javani Gonzales (So.): 7 games played; 2 total

Efren Bastillos (Fr.): 6 games played 2 total

Josh Avila (Jr.): 4 games played; 1 total

Season total: In 9 games, 15 total sacks

The Rifle Bears celebrate after defeating the Glenwood Springs Demons to secure their spot in the 3A spring state championship game at CSU Pueblo. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



Defensive statistics:

Javani Gonzales (So.): 7 games played; 1 interception; 2 passes defended; 2 fumble recoveries

Embrey Marantino: (Sr.): 8 games played; 1 interception; 2 passes defended

Broc Caldwell (Jr.): 5 games played; 1 interception

Trey Caldwell (Jr.): 8 games played; 1 interception

Jason Prado (Jr.): 7 games played; 2 fumble recoveries

Season total: In 9 games, 4 interceptions; 20 passes defended; 7 fumble recoveries

The Rifle Bears celebrate after defeating the Glenwood Springs Demons to secure their spot in the 3A spring state championship game at CSU Pueblo. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



SCORING

Total touchdowns:

Toto Fletchall (Jr.): 14

Kaden Wolf (Sr.): 6

Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 6

Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 4

Season total: 38 touchdowns

Total points:

Toto Fletchall (Jr.): 84

Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 38

Kaden Wolf (Sr.): 36

Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 26

Javier Diaz (So.): 25

Season total: 257 points

Rifle Bear Josh Straw reacts after a play during Saturday's 3A spring state title game against The Classical Academy at CSU Pueblo.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Total conversions:

Gavin Peterson (Jr.): 1 reception

Embrey Marantino (Sr.): 1 rushing

Season total: 2 conversions

PATs and field goals:

Javier Diaz (So.): 6 games played; 25 successful points after attempts on 26 attempts

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com