Google to give away $1 million to Colorado nonprofits
Colorado nonprofits can submit their proposals online by September 20
Google’s Impact Challenge is giving away $1 million to nonprofits in Colorado that submit proposals to help grow economic opportunity in their local communities, according to a news release.
Five winning organizations will receive $175,000 each from Google.org coupled with technical training from Google. One of the winners also will be selected as a People’s Choice winner and receive an additional $125,000.
For more information or to submit a proposal, go to G.co/coloradochallenge. Proposals are due Sept. 20.
