GOP incumbent Perry Will likely to beat Democratic challenger Colin Wilhelm in HD57

Colorado House District 57 candidates Colin Wilhelm, left, and incumbent Perry Will.



Colin Wilhelm, Democrat, Colorado House District 57 challenger Perry Will, Republican, Colorado House District 57 challenger

With a 54%-46% lead over Democratic challenger Colin Wilhelm, Colorado House District 57 incumbent Perry Will, R-New Castle, will likely take the win.

Wilhelm told the Post Independent that he was proud of this year’s campaign for bringing awareness to mental healthcare.

“I think we ran a very good campaign,” he said. “We left everything out on the field.”

As of 9:30 p.m., Wilhelm said he’s watching the races between State Senate District 8 candidates Karl Hanlon and Bob Rankin. He also said if in fact fellow Democrats Beatriz Soto and Leslie Robinson win seats on the Garfield County Commission, “it’ll be a massive benefit to the county.”

“I think it would spur us on to great things,” he said of Soto and Robinson. “They have some really good ideas for diversifying our economy – to push our county forward. I think it would lend a great voice to the unheard Latino community and I think it would benefit the county as a whole for years to come.”

With that, Wilhelm was asked what he wants to see from Will over his next term.

“I hope that we brought up some issues that he’d be willing to take down to the statehouse,” he said. “… Focus on increasing access to mental health care, focus on diverting our economy. But also I think that he needs to work on recognizing that we need to fix the pandemic. And wearing masks and following the governor’s legal and constitutional orders will help to cure the pandemic and get us forward.”

“I think he’s too focused on trying to keep things where we are and not looking forward enough,” he added.

So far during his short time as a representative of Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, Will has focused his attention primarily on reducing health care costs for Western Slope residents. For example, over the past year he supported legislation that would make it easier for people to enroll in insurance. In addition, he’s also supported a bill that would cover collateral cancer screenings at a younger age.

Still in the infancy of his political career, Will served with the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife for 43 years before his congressional appointment in 2019. The Republican from New Castle was appointed following Bob Rankin’s selection for Senate District 8.

More recently, Will has been a strong proponent of localizing government in the fight against COVID-19.

Will was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.

rerku@postindependent.com