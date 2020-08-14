Gov. Polis: Best realistic case to reopen I-70 is 2-3 days as crews battle Grizzly Creek Fire

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to the media for updates on the Grizzly Creek Fire Friday at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle. The fire is now more than 14,000 acres and 1 percent containment.

Christopher Dillman/Vail Daily

EAGLE — Gov. Jared Polis on Friday said he’s optimistic that Interstate 70 will be able to reopen in two to three days as crews continue to battle the Grizzly Creek Fire along the state’s main east-west artery.

Polis made his remarks after meeting with the fire’s incident command team at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

“Literally the fire is right on I-70,” Polis said. “They’re doing their best and so far they have been successful in having one lane open for emergency access of fire vehicles and firefighting supplies and personnel. But literally the flames are right on the edge of the highway. The best realistic case would be two to three days. But it’s really a question of when it’s no longer right on the highway. But I want people to know this is a closure for the reason that literally the fire is right on highway 70 in several places.”

The interstate has been shut down in both directions since Monday afternoon when the blaze broke out in the median of the interstate near the Grizzly Creek recreation area about 1:30 p.m.

The incident command team, headed by Marty Adele, reported the fire doubled in size overnight into Friday, reported at 14, 663 acres. The blaze remains the top priority wildfire in the country because of the I-70 shutdown, which has strained supply chains and created chaos on backcountry roads for county officials and the Colorado Department of Transportation as travelers have ignored recommended detours.