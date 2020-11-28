Gov. Polis, first gentleman test positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2020, file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)



Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor tweeted Saturday night.

Polis and Reis are “asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home.”

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in a statement.

Polis said he will work remotely and “continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities.” Polis began quarantining Wednesday after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Go here to read the full story from The Denver Post.