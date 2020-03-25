Gov. Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday urged people older than 60, or those with underlying medical conditions, not to travel to mountain resorts. On Saturday, he directed all ski resorts to close. Then on Sunday, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials urged mountain residents and visitors to limit social contact.

Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post | The Denver Post

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will begin Thursday morning as state’s latest response efforts against COVID-19, a new strain of the coronavirus.

The stay-at-home order will go into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and last until at least April 11.

Polis also said he sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a major disaster area for Colorado as he has for California, New York and Washington.

Read the full story at 9 News.