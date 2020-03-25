Gov. Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will begin Thursday morning as state’s latest response efforts against COVID-19, a new strain of the coronavirus.
The stay-at-home order will go into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and last until at least April 11.
Polis also said he sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a major disaster area for Colorado as he has for California, New York and Washington.
