Gov. Polis signs 7 bills on renewable energy, but what does that mean for the state’s future?
The Denver Post
The weather couldn’t have been better scripted Thursday as Gov. Jared Polis signed seven bills on renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, curbing greenhouse-gas emissions — and unveiled a road map for making Colorado’s electric grid fossil-fuel-free by 2040.
Several legislators, local elected officials and representatives of utilities and conservation organizations turned out for the bill signing. It took place in an Arvada field amid green, rolling hills, with rows of solar panels and foothills in the background and under a sunny, bright-blue sky.
During his campaign for governor, Polis said he wants Colorado get all its electricity from renewable sources by 2040. He said the legislation signed into law Thursday, along with executive orders already issued and others planned, are building blocks to achieve that goal and to dramatically reduce climate-changing emissions.
“We are very excited about the opportunity for Colorado to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2040,” Polis said. “What does that mean for every Coloradan?”
It means, Polis answered, cleaner air; “green” jobs that can’t be outsourced; and lower electric rates, thanks to the decreasing costs of wind and solar power.
