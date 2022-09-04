Government offices closed for Labor Day holiday on Monday

All local, state and federal government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

This includes Glenwood Springs City Hall, Community Center, Aquatic Center, Art Center, Recycling Center and the South Canyon Landfill, a city news release states. Each facility is to re-open with regular business hours on Tuesday.

In addition, all Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Monday — with the exception of 24-hour emergency services, a county news release states.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is to remain open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed.

The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is also closed Monday but will re-open on Tuesday.

Banks and post offices are also closed Monday, along with municipal offices in Carbondale, New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute.