Government offices closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day

City of Glenwood Springs, Garfield County and all other local, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The city closures include the Recycling Center and the South Canyon Landfill. The Glenwood Springs Community Center with be open Monday with modified hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a city news release states.

Post offices and banks are also closed for the holiday. All facilities will resume regular business hours on Tuesday.