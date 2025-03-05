Grab your hat and shine yer boots: it’s dancin’ time
Mountain Tails & Trails, a local 4-H chapter, part of the Colorado State University Extension of Garfield County, is putting on a Barn Dance in a couple weeks.
This is a family friendly event that will support the local 4-H clubs. Dance lessons will be provided before the event in case someone doesn’t know how to dance in cowboy boots.
Eat some snacks and dance to the live music by the Tyler Rust Band and put on your hat and spin in your skirts on March 15 at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle.
What: Mountain Tails & Trails Barn Dance
When: 5-6 p.m. dance lessons, 6-8 p.m. dancing, Saturday, March 15
Where: Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave. in Rifle
