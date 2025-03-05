YOUR AD HERE »

Grab your hat and shine yer boots: it’s dancin’ time

News |

Staff Report

American decor on the tables for the Sponsor Barbecue Kick-Off on Tuesday evening in 2024, next to the arena at the Garfield County Fairgrounds during the Garfield County Fair.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Mountain Tails & Trails, a local 4-H chapter, part of the Colorado State University Extension of Garfield County, is putting on a Barn Dance in a couple weeks. 

This is a family friendly event that will support the local 4-H clubs. Dance lessons will be provided before the event in case someone doesn’t know how to dance in cowboy boots. 

Eat some snacks and dance to the live music by the Tyler Rust Band and put on your hat and spin in your skirts on March 15 at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle. 

If you go…

What: Mountain Tails & Trails Barn Dance

When: 5-6 p.m. dance lessons, 6-8 p.m. dancing, Saturday, March 15

Where: Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave. in Rifle

More Like This, Tap A Topic
4-hbarn-dancecss-extensioncsu-extension
Activity & Events
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 