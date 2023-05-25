Graduate profile: Grand Valley senior Melissa Cook

Melissa Cook

Garfield16/Courtesy

Grand Valley senior Melissa Cook is originally from Wyoming, but has been in Parachute since third grade. During her senior year, she participated National Honor Society, Key Club and was a manager for basketball. Cook received distinguished scholar tuition and the legacy scholarship from Colorado Mesa University, the Kiwanis scholarship, and the Clough Fellows Scholarship. She will be pursuing nursing at CMU in the fall.

Here are her responses to our graduate profile questions.

What is the most important thing you’ve learned these last four years?

The most important thing I have learned over the last four years is to not only prepare for the future, but to live in the gift of the present moment. Instead of constantly stressing about what is going to happen in five or more years from now, I need to be able to enjoy the life I am living now. Not only does this contribute to who I am going to be, but also to who I am right now.

What motivated you most to do well in high school?

The biggest motivator for me to do well in high school was my future. I wanted to pave the way for a bright future that not only made me happy, but also those around me. By doing well in high school, I set myself up for greater experiences.

What will you miss about high school?

I will miss the community I created with the staff and my peers. I loved being able to form close relationships with my teachers and friends that have shaped me into who I am today.

Where are your post-graduation plans taking you, and why?

I will be attending Colorado Mesa University to pursue a nursing degree. I plan on being a traveling pediatric nurse, whether that be nationally or even abroad. Possibly even progress to being a nurse practitioner. I hope to specialize in either gastroenterology or trauma.

What do you most look forward to in your future?

I look forward to being an “older sister” figure to young patients. I want to not only help people medically but also emotionally.