Graduate profile: Mikayla Cheney, Coal Ridge High School

Mikayla Cheney, Coal Ridge High School, New Castle.

Mikayla Cheney/Courtesy

Following a hip surgery that sidelined Mikayla Cheney for her volleyball and cross country seasons, the Coal Ridge senior went on to win four medals at the Colorado state track and field championships and set a number of school records.

Here are her responses to our graduate profile questions.

Q: What is the most important thing you’ve learned these last four years?

A: The most important thing that I’ve learned these last four years is that it’s ok to struggle with things but the important part is to not give up. There are times where it can get difficult and overwhelming but as long as you put in whatever effort you have to give it will turn out ok. Or you’ll just be proud of the work you put into it if the outcomes are not what you expected.

Q: What motivated you most to do well in high school?

A: think my motivation to do well in high school started when I was younger. My parents always encouraged hard work and put an emphasis on education. It was super helpful because those same ideals translated super easily to high school. I took that foundation and the mentality that if I worked hard now it would pay off later.

Q: What will you miss about high school?

A: I’ll miss the ability to see my childhood friends everyday, that’s something I definitely took for granted. I think another thing that I’ll really miss is the ability to play multiple sports and jump from season to season with all my friends, while having my family there supporting me at each of those events.

Q: Where are your post-graduation plans taking you, and why?

A: After high school I will be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point where I will run track and cross country. I am still unsure as to what I’m going to study but as of right now I’m leaning towards the medical field.

Q: What do you most look forward to in your future?

A: I have been looking forward to many things like seeing and living in a new place. New York is very different from here and I think it will be a very rewarding experience. I’m also super excited to be pushed to new limits at the Academy, not only physically but mentally as well. I’m also looking forward to competing at the collegiate level in running.