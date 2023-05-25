Graduate profile: Monica Vega Garcia, Roaring Fork High School

Monica Vega Garcia, Roaring Fork High School, Carbondale.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Monica Vega Garcia has been a PreCollegiate Program student during her four years at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has been a “gold standard” teacher’s assistant and peer tutor for Mary Kate Adams’ English Language Development 1 and 2 classes.

Here are her responses to our graduate profile questions.

Q: What is the most important thing you’ve learned these last four years?

A: The most important thing I have learned these last four years is to prioritize my mental health. The last four years have been filled with ups and downs; and through them, I have learned multiple lessons. Along with those lessons, I have learned a lot about myself. I have learned how strong and resilient I can be.

Q: What motivated you most to do well in high school?

A: My family motivated me the most to do well in high school. Being a first-generation student for me is important and meaningful. I have always wanted to make my parents proud. I have wanted their sacrifices to mean something. This is what I constantly reminded myself about, and it is what pushed me to keep going forward.

Q: What will you miss about high school?

A? I will miss the community that I formed in high school. Each person within that community formed part of my support system. I will greatly miss each person who I got to meet over the last four years. I hope that wherever we go, we get to keep in contact.

Q: Where are your post-graduation plans taking you, and why?

A: My post-graduation plans are taking me to Grand Junction, Colorado, where I will be attending Colorado Mesa University. I plan to major in psychology. I decided to attend Colorado Mesa University because I love the family that is found there, and I want to become a part of it. Also, I believe that it is the best fit for me.

Q: What do you most look forward to in your future?

A: In the future, I most look forward to being able to help others with their mental health and to be able to give back to my community.