Graduate profile: Skye McConaughy, Glenwood Springs High School

Skye McConaughy posing at Two River's Park in Glenwood Springs.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Skye McConaughy is a senior at Glenwood Springs High who plans to become pre-med at Emory University in Georgia. There, he plans to double major in biology and psychology. While in high school Skye was part of the National Honor Society, head of the diversity committee, secretary of the National Spanish Honor Society and was acting Drama Club Secretary.

Here are his responses to our graduate profile questions.

Q: What is the most important thing you’ve learned these last four years?

A: Never let others change who you are. While taking opportunities is vital in high school and a big part of success, find ones that showcase who you are rather than create a person for you to be. By developing the skills to stand up for yourself against all types of people/authority, you create a standard of respect in your life. But more than that, you learn to respect yourself.

Q: What motivated you most to do well in high school?

A: Understanding the importance of high school was definitely my biggest motivator. Knowing that there are so many opportunities to take as a freshman, and by building a strong foundation as a freshman, you open so many more doors than if you just started being involved as a senior. Do as much as you can, and be open to learning. The ability to get involved at a young age, especially in an area that may be dominated by older students, is vital, and teaches persistence that will help push you through the rest of your journey.

Q: What will you miss about high school?

A: I’m going to miss the community. Being able to explore so many different areas of study and meeting such diverse and amazing people was truly an eye opener for me. Building relationships and character through high school is something that can’t be recreated, it’s unique, and it deserves to be cherished. Explore everything, even if it doesn’t end up being your thing. Sports, theater, art, academics, there is so much to be done and so many people to meet. Having such a variety of talent and knowledge in a small space is amazing, and something that may not be available later in life.

Q: Where are your post-graduation plans taking you, and why?

A: I plan to study at Emory University in the fall to double major in biology and psychology. I’ve always been interested in a pre-med track and Emory offers so many unique opportunities and experiences that will only further my interest in those topics. They also have an amazing theater program and Altanta is a top spot for acting, so I’m hoping to continue performing throughout college.

Q: What do you most look forward to in your future?

A: As cliche as it sounds, learning. Being able to learn from people of different backgrounds and experiences, and being able to advocate for them is one of my goals in life. I can’t wait to redevelop a strong community full of people who know more than me, and be able to educate others on my journey in turn. We’re never going to be perfect, so all we can do is continue living, and continue learning.