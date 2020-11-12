Graham Mesa Elementary School temporarily transitions to online learning

Graham Mesa Elementary School is transitioning to 100% online learning beginning Monday.

In a news release Thursday night, the Garfield Re-2 School District announced that about 51 students and 29% of staff would be quarantine out of concern over Covid-19.

While a majority of students and staff are unaffected, a substitute teacher shortage means the school currently lacks “the capacity to deliver instruction and keep children safe.” In-person instruction is slated to resume Nov. 30 following Thanksgiving break. This is the second such notification from Graham Mesa Elementary School in two days. On Wednesday, it was announced that 90 students would transition to remote learning.

“We have looked at this situation in every way possible and have determined that we do not have the resources to continue in-person instruction until our staff is released from quarantine,” Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley said in the news release. “The shortage of substitute teachers in Garfield Re-2 has had a significant contribution to the decision to pivot Graham Mesa Elementary School to online learning.”

Individuals impacted are being asked to quarantine for two weeks, and the investigation is being led by Garfield County Public Health. Custodians will complete a deep clean of Graham Mesa before students and staff return for in-person learning.

Daily meals are also available upon request for families of Graham Mesa students by calling 970-665-7500 by 9 a.m. Drive-through meals will be available for pickup 11 a.m. to noon.