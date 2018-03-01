Grammy nominated band to open Garfield County Fair and Rodeo concert

Midland, a country band with two Grammy nominations under their belt, will open the 80th annual Garfield County Fair and Rodeo concert on Friday, August 3.

The fair and rodeo runs July 30 to August 5 at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. The concert headliner will be announced in two weeks, according to a press release. Tickets are set to go on sale June 1.

Midland was recently honored with a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Song for their hit, "Drinkin' Problem."