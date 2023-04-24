Grand Avenue lane closures could cause delays in commute through Thursday
Make sure to leave a little earlier tomorrow if you have to commute through Glenwood Springs.
The right lane on both the east and west side of Grand Avenue between Eighth Street and 11th Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25-27 for tree pruning.
