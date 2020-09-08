Grand Avenue traffic delays expected this week
Drivers should expect traffic impacts related to the 22nd Street utility and roadway project Wednesday through Friday.
A one-lane northbound restriction will be in place on Highway 82/Grand Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days. Drivers should anticipate slower traffic and delays, according to a news release from the city of Glenwood Springs.
Other impacts include:
- No access to 22nd Street or the crosswalk along State Highway 82/Grand Avenue.
- Access to 22nd Street from Alpine Bank will be open to local traffic passenger vehicles only.
- The crosswalk along Highway 82/Grand Avenue will be open to pedestrian traffic only Sept. 12-14.
- Access to 22nd Street from State Highway 82/Grand Avenue will remain closed through Sept. 14.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User