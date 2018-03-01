Grand Junction man accused of sexual assault gets released

GRAND JUNCTION — The conviction of a western Colorado man accused of sexually assaulting six children was vacated after an appeals court ruling was allowed to stand.

The Daily Sentinel reports 46-year-old Michael McFadden was released from prison Tuesday after the Colorado Supreme Court last month decided against hearing the case.

A jury found McFadden guilty in 2015, and he was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison.

The Colorado Court of Appeals last year ruled in favor of McFadden, finding his trial was delayed beyond the state’s speedy-trial requirements.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein says he’s “appalled” at the justice system. He says the appeals court determined the trial court’s efforts to protect McFadden’s rights had violated an “arbitrary statutory right that the defendant had waived on two prior occasions.”