Grand Junction man dies in Garfield County motorcycle crash
A 68-year-old Grand Junction man was pronounced dead Sunday after an apparent motorcycle trike crash near Douglas Pass in remote western Garfield County.
Alexander Trottier was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday afternoon near mile post 17 on Highway 139, about 13 miles east of the Utah border, according to the Garfield County coroner.
The coroner was called around 3:16 p.m. April 5, and determined the manner of death to be an accident after an autopsy performed April 6.
Trottier was the only rider on the motorcycle.
The Colorado State Patrol is the investigating agency for the crash.
