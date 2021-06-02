Grand River awards $10,000 in medical career scholarships
The Grand River Hospital District Volunteer Association and Grand River Health have awarded 10 scholarships to students for fall 2021, according to a June 1 news release.
The scholarship funds come from the Grand River Gift Shop and Grand Chance for Chocolate profits, both run by volunteers, it states in the release.
“Grand River Health’s Medical Career Scholarships first began in 2006; a total of over $125,000 worth of scholarships has been gifted to over 100 students on the Western Slope through the years,” the release states. “Many of those students are currently employed in health care careers and are working at health care facilities in the area.”
Winners of the $2,000 GRH Volunteer/Healthcare Career scholarship are Hope Escalante of and Jessica Ramos of Rifle High School as well as Marin Simons and Libby Tharp of Coal Ridge High School.
“These students have all volunteered during their high School years,” the release states.
The $1,000 recipients of the Grand River Health Scholarships are Emily Boone and Madalynne Valencia of Rifle High School.
“Grand River Health and the GRHDVA wish these students well as they pursue their medical career dreams during a global pandemic,” the release states. “We need health care workers now more than ever.”
