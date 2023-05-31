Grand River Health awards $16,000 in scholarships to 13 recipients

This year's scholarship recipients alongside Grand River Chief Medical Officer Kevin Coleman (from left): Molly Rhinaman, Ashley Spevere, Emily Cifuentes, Alexis Doyle, Dr. Kevin Coleman, Ellie Gardener, Madison Shipley and Justice Segovia. Not pictured are Lupita Angeles, Timothy Ghan, Lesly Ramirez, Morgan Terrell, Kiel Tlaxcala, and Collin Weeks.

Dee Warwick/Courtesy photo

13 recipients have received a total of $16,000 in scholarship funds from Grand River Health aimed towards assisting them in providing necessary education to pursue both their licenses and degrees in their respective fields.

Grand River Health started the scholarship program in 2006 and granted since a total of $180,000 in scholarships to 140 students on the Western Slope. An extensive process that asks applicants to write an essay, send transcripts and more, 11 Garfield Re-2 students received the scholarship this year, with each student walking away with $1,000 to put toward advancing their careers in the medical field.

Another recipient, Grand River employee Timothy Ghan, will receive $4,000 in scholarship funds to continue his medical degree at the University of Colorado Denver.

Helping fund those pursuing a career in the medical field, Grand River Director of Volunteer Services Kaaren Peck said this opportunity continues to help expand the medical field, an occupation that continues to grow.

“This is a serious field that requires a lot of attentiveness and education to pursue your desired occupation,” she said. “We know it’s important to support those looking to enter this field, and that’s a big reason as to why we have continued to support those in this region.”

While the medical field has benefited from this scholarship program on a national scale, she said Grand River Health has also benefited from the program.

“We currently employ five past scholars who have done what they needed to do and made their way back to the valley,” she said. “It’s a scholarship that has benefited all sides in the past and something that we want to continue to do for the foreseeable future.

A scholarship committee consisting of nine people employed within Grand River Health, applications for next year’s scholarship program will open for applicants this winter.