Grand River Health becomes first hospital in state to achieve prestigious pediatric readiness recognition

Grand River Health has become the first hospital in the state to achieve a highly prestigious pediatric standard, the hospital recently announced.

Called the Pediatric Advanced Certification for Colorado Pediatric Preparedness for the Emergency Room (COPPER), this significant achievement reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing exceptional care for pediatric patients in emergency situations.

Grand River’s Dr. S. Nichole Feeney expressed her gratitude and excitement about this significant achievement.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first hospital in Colorado to achieve the Advanced Certification for COPPER,” she said in a news release. “This certification is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our entire team.

“We are fully committed to providing exceptional care for our pediatric patients and ensuring that we have the specialized resources and training necessary to meet their unique needs in emergency situations.”

COPPER, administered by the Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) program in Colorado, is a rigorous certification program designed to ensure that emergency departments are well-prepared to handle pediatric emergencies effectively, Grand River said. The certification evaluates emergency departments based on a set of evidence-based guidelines and best practices, focusing on essential aspects of pediatric emergency care, including equipment, medication, protocols, and staff training.

“By successfully attaining the Pediatric Advanced Certification for COPPER, Grand River Health has demonstrated its dedication to the highest standards of pediatric emergency care,” Grand River said in the release. “The hospital has undergone a comprehensive evaluation process, which involved an assessment of its equipment, medication resources, policies, and procedures, as well as staff training and competencies.

“Grand River Health has met and exceeded the stringent requirements set forth by the EMSC program, ensuring that the hospital is fully equipped and prepared to handle any pediatric emergency with the utmost expertise and efficiency.”

For more information about Grand River Health and its services, visit grandriverhealth.org. To learn more about the Advanced Certification for Colorado Pediatric Preparedness for the Emergency Room (COPPER), visit the Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) website at emsccolorado.com.