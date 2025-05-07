Grand River Health Clinic West selected as one of Top Five of Rural Health Clinics in Colorado

The Grand River Health Clinic West was recently named in the Top Five of Rural Health Clinics in Colorado as part of the inaugural Top Ten Rural Health Facilities awards that were presented at the 2025 Colorado Rural Health Conference in April, a news release from Grand River states.

This new award honors rural clinics that demonstrate exceptional participation and performance in statewide healthcare quality initiatives and community health improvement programs.

The ranking is based on participation in Colorado Rural Health Quality Initiatives:

Healthy clinic assessment program

Rural connectivity program and community analytics platform utilization

Colorectal cancer screening initiative

Colorado rural health chronic care management program

This award recognizes the clinical performance and the clinic’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and measurable improvements in patient care and health outcomes across the state’s rural communities.

“This recognition is a direct result of our dedicated staff, team-based care approach and continuous focus on patient well-being,” said Brenan Kramp, director of Clinic West. “We’re proud to be a leader in rural health.”

Grand River Health Clinic West’s participation in the initiatives above reflects their innovative and proactive approach to improving access, enhancing preventative care and using data and technology to support long-term health in the western Colorado community.

“It’s an honor to have one of our Clinics recognized by Colorado Rural Health Centers as a top performer in the state,” said Malinda West, clinic quality director. “It represents our hard work and commitment to quality improvement keeping us focused on meeting the healthcare needs of our community.”

The award was presented by the Colorado Rural Health Center at its annual conference in Denver in April. It launched the Top Ten Rural Health Facilities program in 2025 to celebrate and recognize excellence in rural primary care across the state.

“This award isn’t just about recognition,” said Kelly Hilgers, administrative director of clinics at Grand River Health. “It’s really a celebration of all the teamwork and commitment to quality care that define not only Clinic West, but Grand River Health as a whole.”

For more information about Grand River Health Clinic West and the services offered, visit grandriverhealth.org .