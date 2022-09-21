Grand River Health to host seventh annual Empty Bowls event
Grand River Health prepares to host a tasty fundraiser that offers soup provided by local restaurants, a Monday news release states.
At the seventh annual Empty Bowls event, visitors can donate $20 in exchange for a “handcrafted bowl to keep, soups crafted by local restaurants and bread and beverages.”
The event is slated for 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Grand River Health Ballroom, 501 Airport Road in Rifle.
“Empty Bowls is coordinated by staff from Grand River Health, as well as faculty and students from Colorado Mountain College Rifle,” the release states. “The idea for the collaboration started in 2015 with Michelle McCurdy and Kaaren Peck, who put their passions together (ceramics and feeding the homebound) to bring awareness and funding to Grand River Meals on Wheels.
“Students of Colorado Mountain College Rifle’s ceramics program and area artists donate their hand-hewn bowls to make the event memorable.”
Funds raised from the event go toward the Grand River Health Meals on Wheels program, which delivers free meals to area homebound seniors.
New this year is the soup is being donated from local supportive restaurants: Hugo’s in Glenwood Springs, Miner’s Claim in Silt, Jalisco’s Grill, Rama’s Bistro and WingNutz Bar and Grill in Rifle as well as Grand River Health Café and Care Center, the release states.
“Although the fundraiser is a locally-focused effort, it’s internationally based,” the release states. “The Empty Bowls Project conducts events around the world to raise money and bring awareness around hunger issues and provides funds for food distribution efforts, like Grand River Meals on Wheels. In 2021 Grand River Meals on Wheels provided and delivered over 22,000 meals from New Castle to Parachute.”
