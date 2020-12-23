 PHOTOS: Grand River healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Grand River healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine

Chelsea Self
  

A handful of Covid 19 vaccines wait to be distributed to healthcare workers at Grand River Health.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Emergency room physician and chief of staff Dr. Skiwot receives his first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine at Grand River Health.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Repertory therapist Daniel Ray receives his Covid 19 vaccine at Grand River Health.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Speech Language Pathologist Edie Jansen receives her Covid 19 vaccine at Grand River Health.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Grand River Health Infection Preventionist Tina Moon administers a Covid 19 vaccine to a healthcare provider.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Health
